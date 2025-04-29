Blubaugh is with the Astros as a member of the taxi squad and is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hayden Wesneski is being pushed back in the rotation a couple days to provide him some extra rest, so Houston is in need of a spot starter. However, Blubaugh isn't guaranteed to start since the Astros have a team day off Thursday, so a bullpen day could be employed if the unit is in good shape after Tuesday's contest. The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 21 innings so far this season with Triple-A Sugar Land.