Blubaugh (0-1) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Tigers after giving up seven runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander gave up a single run in each of the first two innings, and an error from shortstop Jeremy Pena preceded five unearned runs in the third, though that's a fortunate fact for Blubaugh given that he surrendered a grand slam. Besides the unearned runs, the 24-year-old's final line actually looks decent, though it won't help him stick in the majors since Lance McCullers (forearm) is coming off the injured list this weekend. According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, Blubaugh is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Friday's series opener versus the White Sox.