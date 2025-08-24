The Astros optioned Blubaugh to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Blubaugh's latest stint with the big club lasted just one day, as the right-hander was put to work in long relief in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles and was unlikely to be available for at least the next few days. The Astros recalled John Rooney from Triple-A to join the bullpen as a replacement for Blubaugh, who struck out four and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over four innings during Saturday's appearance en route to picking up his second win.