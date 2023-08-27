Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, a two-run homer, two additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's win over Detroit.

In total, Bregman reached safely in five of his six at-bats, being walked twice on top of his three hits. He finished the day with three extra-base hits after failing to record one in any of his last four appearances. Bregman's been on a heater of late, going 13-for-31 (.419) with two homers, 10 runs scored and eight RBI while striking out just four times in 39 plate appearances (10.3 percent).