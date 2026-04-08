Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Bregman snapped an 0-for-12 slump across his last three games with his first three-hit effort in a Cubs' uniform. The veteran third baseman has yet to really get going for his new team, as he's batting just .200 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored through 11 games. Bregman's MLB track record suggests he'll heat up at the plate, and fantasy managers should remain patient, as he's in no real danger of losing playing time.