Sousa picked up the save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out the lone batter he faced.

Sousa needed just four pitches to secure his fourth save of the season Monday, taking over for Enyel De Los Santos with one out left in the ninth inning and striking out Roman Anthony to end the game. The left-handed reliever isn't expected to handle closing duties on a regular basis but stepped in with Josh Hader temporarily unavailable due to left shoulder discomfort.