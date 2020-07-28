Peacock (shoulder) is making progress and has been throwing off flat ground, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Peacock has been dealing with a sore shoulder, a potentially worrisome injury given that he also dealt with shoulder troubles last season. While it's certainly a positive that he's making progress, his expected return date is not yet clear.
