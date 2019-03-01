Peacock pitched two perfect innings and struck out two in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Peacock took the lessons he learned last season as a reliever and threw strikes. Eighteen of his 24 pitches were in the zone. "Throwing strikes, competitive strikes and finding the zone," Peacock told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle were his goals for the first outing. "I was able to do that today and I felt really good." He featured a changeup, a pitch he is determined to incorporate more liberally in order to navigate a lineup multiple times. Peacock's chances of being part of the rotation improved when Josh James strained his quadriceps earlier this week. That injury eliminated him from competition, leaving Peacock and Framber Valdez as the most legitimate candidates.