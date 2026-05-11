Astros' Braden Shewmake: Seeing time at shortstop vs. RHPs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the Astros' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed starter, the left-handed-hitting Shewmake has received the nod over the right-handed-hitting Nick Allen at shortstop. Assuming the Astros continue to take a platoon approach to shortstop, Shewmake will likely see the bulk of the starts at the position in the short term, but Jeremy Pena (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday and could settle back atop the depth chart by the weekend.
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