Shewmake will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

For the Astros' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed starter, the left-handed-hitting Shewmake has received the nod over the right-handed-hitting Nick Allen at shortstop. Assuming the Astros continue to take a platoon approach to shortstop, Shewmake will likely see the bulk of the starts at the position in the short term, but Jeremy Pena (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday and could settle back atop the depth chart by the weekend.