Matthews was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Matthews will return to the major-league roster after being sent down Aug. 26, batting .209 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 24 games following his demotion. Matthews will replace Jake Meyers (calf) with the big-league club after Meyers was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.