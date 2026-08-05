Astros' Brice Matthews: Aiming for mid-August return

General manager Dana Brown said Sunday that the Astros are targeting "mid-August, potentially the third week of August" for Matthews' (knee) return from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Per MLB.com, Matthews has been cleared to field grounders and hit on the field, but he has yet to resume running at full speed since landing on the injured list July 17 due to a left knee sprain. Before going down with the injury, Matthews had made six starts in center field over a seven-game stretch, but he'll be in search of playing time elsewhere once he returns after Houston acquired Daulton Varsho from Toronto on Monday.