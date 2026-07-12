Astros' Brice Matthews: Pulled with left knee injury

The Astros announced that Matthews was removed from Sunday's game against the Rangers after the first inning due to a left knee injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Matthews hurt his knee when he collided with the outfield wall with two outs in the bottom of the first while attempting to reel in a deep fly off the bat of Josh Jung. Taylor Trammell pinch hit for Matthews when his first turn in the batting order came up in the second inning. Trammell will likely serve as the Astros' primary option in center field if the knee issue forces Matthews to the injured list coming out of the All-Star break.