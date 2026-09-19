The Astros reinstated Matthews (knee) from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Matthews has missed the entire second half due to a left knee sprain, but he's now been cleared to return and aid the Astros in their push for a postseason appearance. The 24-year-old will almost certainly be limited to a bench role, however, as he owns a .582 OPS through 226 plate appearances this season and went just 1-for-24 with 12 strikeouts during his rehab assignment. Jorge Barrosa was DFA'd in a corresponding move.