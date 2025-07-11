The Astros selected Matthews' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

As expected, Matthews will join Houston for the start of a three-game homestand against the Rangers. If he gets into a game, it will be his MLB debut. Matthews has posted 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases, along with an.876 OPS for Sugar Land this season. He'll likely see action at second base while Jose Altuve reinforces Houston's injury-plagued outfield.