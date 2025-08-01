The Astros optioned Matthews to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston's top prospect, Matthews got his first taste of the big leagues in July and slashed .143/.211/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored and a 2:18 BB:K across 40 plate appearances. With Jeremy Pena (ribs) back from the IL and the addition of Carlos Correa, the Astros can let Matthews get more seasoning in the minors.