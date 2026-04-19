Astros' Joey Loperfido: IL move official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Loperfido on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 18, due to a right quadriceps strain.
The 26-year-old sustained the quad injury during Friday's matchup with the Cardinals and was held out of Saturday's lineup, and he's now headed to the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. Loperfido will be eligible to be reinstated in late April, though it's unclear when he's actually expected to return.
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