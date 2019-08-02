Abreu was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu returns to the minors just one day after tossing a scoreless inning in his major-league debut Wednesday. The 22-year-old carries an ERA of 4.86 with a 92:38 K:BB in stops between High-A and Double-A this season. Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini were added to the major-league roster in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories