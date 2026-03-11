Abreu is expected to open the season as the Astros' closer while Josh Hader (biceps) recuperates, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader is throwing off the mound again and might not miss much time, but manager Joe Espada ruled him out for Opening Day. Abreu has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the past four regular seasons, posting a 2.30 ERA and 34.3 percent strikeout rate. Hader will get his closer job back, if healthy, but he remains an injury risk, so it's not out of the question that Abreu's stint as closer lasts indefinitely.