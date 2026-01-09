Abreu signed a one-year, $5.85 million contract with the Astros on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu was one of five relief pitchers in 2025 to record 100-plus strikeouts, doing so for a third consecutive season while boasting a 35.5 percent strikeout rate and 41.2 percent whiff rate. He finished the year with a 2.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25 holds over 71 innings while also recorded a career-high seven saves, though that opportunity came only after Josh Hader (shoulder) landed on the IL in mid-August. With Hader on track to be fully healthy by Opening Day, Abreu should remain in his high-leverage role out of the Astros' bullpen in 2026.