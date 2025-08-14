Abreu picked up the save Wednesday against Boston, striking out two while allowing two hits and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

With All-Star closer Josh Hader (shoulder) on the injured list, Abreu was called upon to protect a three-run lead and secured his first save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander has been Houston's top setup man in 2025 -- he has 25 holds this year -- so he stands out as the team's favorite for saves while Hader is on the shelf. Abreu has a shiny 1.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB across 55.0 innings, and fantasy managers should target the righty for saves on waiver wires where he may still be lingering around.