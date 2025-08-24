Abreu earned the save in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Abreu was called on to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just nine pitches to notch his second save in as many days. The 28-year-old has now thrown 10 consecutive scoreless outings to start August, posting a 13:3 K:BB during that stretch. For the season, he owns a 1.52 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89:25 K:BB across 59.1 innings while converting all three save chances since Josh Hader (shoulder) went on the injured list.