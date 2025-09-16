Abreu allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Abreu erased his first mistake with a double play, then put two more runners on base before ending the game with another groundball out. He's allowed multiple baserunners in four of his last six appearances, allowing a total of eight runs over 5.2 innings in that span. Despite the recent struggles, he continues to serve as the fill-in closer while Josh Hader (shoulder) is out. Abreu has a 2.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB with six saves and 25 holds over 67 innings this season.