Astros' Bryan King: Back with big club

The Astros recalled King from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

King was sent down to Triple-A after giving up eight earned runs over his last four outings (spanning five innings). Prior to that four-game stretch, he boasted a 2.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 holds, six saves (on nine chances) and a 31:14 K:BB across 40 innings. Despite his recent struggles, King is back with the big club after the Astros placed Spencer Arrighetti (foot) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.