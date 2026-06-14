Astros' Bryan King: Earns win with perfect inning

King (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after pitching a perfect eighth inning, striking out one.

King entered the game at the bottom of the eighth inning in a 7-7 tie, but he needed just 17 pitches (10 strikes) to retire Nick Loftin (lineout), Lane Thomas (strikeout) and Kameron Misner (flyout). King, who's expected to remain in a setup role now that Josh Hader has taken over as the closer, hasn't given up a run in each of his last seven appearances. He owns a 1.05 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across 6.2 innings over that stretch.