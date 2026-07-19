Astros' Bryan King: Sent back to Triple-A

The Astros optioned King to Triple-A Sugar Land after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

King will head back down to the Triple-A level for the first time since 2024 after he surrendered a solo home run while striking out a batter over one inning Sunday. The southpaw has now surrendered eight runs over five innings in his last four appearances with Houston, bringing his ERA to 3.40 and his WHIP to 1.31 over 42 appearances on the season. He'll look to iron out his command at Triple-A and could return to the big club in short order.