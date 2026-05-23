Astros' Bryan King: Notches another save

King picked up a save against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

King had a nice three-run cushion when he entered in the ninth inning. The left-hander gave up a two-out single but got Michael Busch on a lineout to end the game. King has notched a save on back-to-back days and is now 6-for-8 on save chances this season. He seems to be the Astros' current top ninth-inning option, but that will likely change when Josh Hader (biceps) returns to big-league action, which could happen by the end of May.