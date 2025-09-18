King earned a save against the Rangers on Wednesday by pitching 1.1 perfect innings.

King entered with two outs in the eighth inning, inheriting two runners on base. He got Dylan Moore to fly out, then retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to close out the contest. The save was King's second of the campaign and his first since July 22. Bryan Abreu has taken over closer duties for Houston with Josh Hader (shoulder) out of action, but Abreu was held out Wednesday after pitching each of the previous two days. It makes sense that the Astros turned to King late in the game, as he's now given up just one run while posting a 17:2 K:BB over his past 17 innings spanning 16 appearances.