Astros' Bryan King: Should shift to setup role

King is likely to move into a setup role with the Astros set to activate closer Josh Hader (biceps) from the injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bryan Abreu was expected to step into the closer role with Hader sidelined to begin the season, but his early struggles opened the door for King, who leads the team with six saves. With Hader coming back to reclaim the ninth inning, King should now slide into a setup role. He's been effective with a 2.84 ERA across 25.1 innings this year, though his 1.30 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB are a bit underwhelming.