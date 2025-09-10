Correa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Correa popped his home run in the first inning, bringing his total on the season to 12. He's hit well recently, recording at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts while hitting .278 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored. Correa continues to hit in a premium spot in the Houston lineup, and he hit third Tuesday night while flipping spots with Jose Altuve.