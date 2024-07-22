The Astros optioned Salazar to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move is to make room on the 26-man roster for Victor Caratini (hip), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday. Salazar has served as the backup catcher since he was initially called up June 11, and across nine major-league games he went 7-for-22 with two doubles and eight RBI. In Triple-A this season, Salazar is slashing .274/.387/.458 with six home runs and 35 RBI across 204 plate appearances.