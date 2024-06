Salazar went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Salazar was recalled June 11 to serve as depth behind the plate as Houston dealt with injuries to their top two catchers. With Victor Caratini (hip) likely sidelined through the All-Star break, Salazar should get a few starts per week for the foreseeable future. He's gone 5-for-11 with three runs scored and four RBI since being promoted.