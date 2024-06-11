The Astros recalled Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Salazar will come up from the minors to serve as temporary depth behind the plate while Yainer Diaz recovers from a finger injury. The 28-year-old Salazar has slashed .274/.387/.458 with 35 RBI across 204 plate appearances with Sugar Land this season, though Victor Caratini will likely receive most of the starts at catcher until Diaz is healthy. Joey Loperfido was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.