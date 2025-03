Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini are locked in as Houston's top catchers, so it's no surprise Salazar will be opening the campaign at Triple-A. The 29-year-old had a .787 OPS in 12 games with the Astros last season and had a near-identical .788 mark in 78 contests for Sugar Land.