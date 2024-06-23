McCormick went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

McCormick got a rare start versus a right-hander -- his second in the last three games -- and he made it count by taking Corbin Burnes deep in the fifth inning. All three of McCormick's homers this year have come within his last five games, and he's added six RBI and six runs scored in that span. Overall, he's posted a mediocre .225/.286/.358 slash line with 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases across 133 plate appearances.