McCormick went 1-for-2 Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
McCormick appeared to be splitting with Jake Meyers in center field to begin the season, but his role has faded significantly. He was in the lineup for just the sixth time this season Wednesday, and he was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth frame.
