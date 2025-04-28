McCormick went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored Sunday against the Royals.
McCormick made just his seventh start of the season and hit ninth in the order. He led off the third and fifth innings with hits and came around to score on each occasion. McCormick is now 7-for-22 on the campaign.
