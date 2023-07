Houston optioned Hensley to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Yordan Alvarez (oblique) and Jose Altuve (oblique) are back from the injured list, so both Hensley and Bligh Madris will get the boot from the Astros' major-league roster. Hensley, 27, has batted just .121/.215/.169 over 93 plate appearances this season in the bigs.