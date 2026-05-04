Harris is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

After starting each of the Astros' previous seven games and going 7-for-22 (.318 average) with two stolen bases, four RBI and two runs, Harris will head to the bench as Houston begins a three-game series with the Dodgers. Harris could be at risk of fading into more of a part-time role in the Houston outfield after the Astros recalled Zach Cole (toe) from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Cole will replace Harris in the lineup Monday, manning left field while batting eighth.