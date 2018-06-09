Astros' Forrest Whitley: Makes 2018 debut
Whitley hurled four scoreless innings Friday, allowing just one hit without a walk and striking out five for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Whitley made his season debut after serving a 50-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy. The 6-foot-7 right-hander, the organization's top prospect, obviously missed some development time, which will delay his estimated arrival in Houston.
