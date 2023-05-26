Whitley was removed from Thursday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land with discomfort in his right shoulder, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are saying his removal was precautionary, but Whitley just recently missed a couple weeks of action with shoulder issues and he ended last season with a shoulder problem, as well. Whitley has been up-and-down with Sugar Land this season, posting a 5.70 ERA and 32:17 K:BB over 30 innings.