Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws off mound
Whitley posted a video on his personal Twitter account Friday of him throwing off a mound at the Astros' spring training complex.
The game's top pitching prospect has not pitched in a game since May 23 due to shoulder fatigue, but he has been ramping up his throwing program of late. The hope is that Whitley can return to the Triple-A rotation in the coming weeks. He will need to pitch much better this time around in the Pacific Coast League in order to earn a promotion to the majors in the second half.
