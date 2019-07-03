Whitley posted a video on his personal Twitter account Friday of him throwing off a mound at the Astros' spring training complex.

The game's top pitching prospect has not pitched in a game since May 23 due to shoulder fatigue, but he has been ramping up his throwing program of late. The hope is that Whitley can return to the Triple-A rotation in the coming weeks. He will need to pitch much better this time around in the Pacific Coast League in order to earn a promotion to the majors in the second half.