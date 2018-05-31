Whitley threw three innings of a simulated game earlier this week and is scheduled to toss another one, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley, whose 50-game suspension lapsed May 29, is building up his arm strength after he suffered a latissimus strain a couple of weeks ago that delayed his throwing program. After the next simulated game, the organization will huddle up to determine if any further arm buildup is required before he's shipped off to Double-A Corpus Christi.