Whitley (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out two across two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Single-A Fayetteville on Wednesday,Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley made his second rehab appearance as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He threw 21 of his 29 pitches for strikes. Whitley will continue to ramp up with a couple more rehab starts before being activated from the injured list, when he will likely enter the Triple-A Sugar Land rotation.