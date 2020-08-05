Whitley (arm) will be seen by a doctor before the Astros map out their next move, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Whitley was shut down last week with arm soreness, and the Astros want to take a measured approach with their top pitching prospect. The right-hander has had dealt with injuries since 2018.
