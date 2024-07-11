Valdez (8-5) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

This is the seventh time this season Valdez has gone at least seven innings, and he's allowed more than one run in just one of those outings. The southpaw has earned quality starts in four of his last five games, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) over 30.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 82:32 K:BB across 98.1 innings through 16 starts. He's been giving up a lot of hits this season, but he's done a decent job at damage control and could have a strong second half if he can keep traffic off the bases.