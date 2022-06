Neris is available out of the Astros' bullpen for Saturday's game against the White Sox after serving his three-game suspension, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Neris was unavailable for the last three games after MLB determined that he intentionally threw at the Mariners' Eugenio Suarez on June 7. Over five appearances since the start of June, the right-hander picked up two holds while giving up six runs in four innings.