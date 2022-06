Neris (suspension) struck out one in a perfect inning during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the White Sox.

Neris completed a three-game suspension Friday and rejoined the Astros' bullpen for Saturday's game. He's allowed six runs across five innings in June, picking up two holds, a loss and a blown save. The 33-year-old has a 3.62 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB while adding 12 holds in 30 appearances as a veteran high-leverage arm.