Neris allowed zero hits and two walks while striking out zero over a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Neris entered in the eighth inning with Houston leading 6-4. The veteran reliever walked the first two batters he faced before inducing a pop out and a double play to escape the frame. Neris has earned a hold in three of his last four appearances, allowing just one hit (a home run) and striking out five across four innings during that stretch.