Neris struck out two in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Cubs on Monday.

Neris needed just 10 pitches to quickly close out the 6-4 win. It was his first save since April 1 and he extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings. Neris is now sporting a 1.47 ERA with a 22:7 K:BB through 18 appearances. Ryan Pressley did not pitch Monday after picking up a save Sunday.