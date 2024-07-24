Brown (9-6) earned the win Wednesday over the Athletics, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The lone run charged to Brown came in the first inning when the A's led off the game with back-to-back doubles. The right-hander would rebound to blank Oakland over his final five frames, earning a third straight win while logging his 11th quality start in his last 12 outings. After posting a 7.71 ERA through his first nine starts, Brown's pitched to a 2.09 ERA in his subsequent 12 appearances. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.00 with a 1.37 WHIP and 118:42 K:BB across 110.1 innings this season. Brown will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week at home versus the Pirates.